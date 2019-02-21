Tyrone man sentenced to weekends in jail for sexually abusing step-daughter

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WENY) -- A man from Tyrone was sentenced on Thursday in Schuyler County Court for sexually abusing his 13-year-old step-daughter, who officials say, has significant intellectual disabilities.

The Schuyler County District Attorney's Office announced 33-year-old Shawn Wheeler was sentenced to weekends in jail and 10 years probation, and is required to register as a sex offender.

In a news release to WENY, Chief Assistant District Attorney Matthew Hayden says he argued the court should sentence Wheeler to the maximum sentence of 7 years in state prison, with 10 years post release supervision.

On November 29th, 2018, the Honorable Dennis Morris found Wheeler guilty of Criminal Sexual Act in the second degree, which is a Class D Violent Felony. He was also found guilty on three separate counts of sexual abuse in the third degree. Wheeler, who is older than 18, engaged in oral sexual conduct with the victim, who is 13-years-old, without her consent.

In arguments at sentencing, Hayden says Wheeler betrayed a position of trust. Also, as a result of the sexual assault, the victim has since been separated from her mother, and removed from her siblings, resulting in even further punishment.

Additionally, Hayden described the acts of Wheeler as heinous and evil, which included the defendant having his step-daughter perform oral sex on him.

The Schuyler County Probation Department also recommended the maximum sentence.